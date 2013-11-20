CREMATORY: prevista a settembre l'uscita del nuovo live CD/DVD

|
E' prevista per il prossimo 8 settembre l'uscita del nuovo CD/DVD live dei Crematory, dal titolo Live Insurrection, che ripercorrerà l'intero show condotto dalla band in occasione del festival tedesco Bang Your Head durante l'edizione del 2016.
Al live verrà affiancata anche la presenza di quattro videoclip estratti dal loro ultimo album Monument.
Qui di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist, mentre alla vostra sinistra è disponibile la copertina.
CD
Intro
Misunderstood
Fly
Greed
Tick Tack
nstrumental
Haus mit Garten
Ravens Calling
Pray
Everything
Instrumental
Shadowmaker
The Fallen
Höllenbrand
Die So Soon
Kommt näher
Tears Of Time
DVD Live:
Intro
Misunderstood
Fly
Greed
Tick Tack
Instrumental
Haus mit Garten
Ravens Calling
Pray
Everything
Instrumental
Shadowmaker
The Fallen
Höllenbrand
Die So Soon
Kommt näher
Tears Of Time
Monument videoclips:
Misunderstood
Ravens Calling
Haus mit Garten
Everything