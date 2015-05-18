NARBELETH: a settembre il nuovo album, ecco i primi dettagli

|
Uscirà a fine settembre per la Folter Records Indomitvs, nuovo album dei blackster cubani Narbeleth. Secondo quanto annunciato, al momento sono state completate le fasi di registrazione delle voci. Il disco sarà successivamente masterizzato da Ole Hartvigsen (Kampfar).
Ecco di seguito i titoli delle sette canzoni incluse in Indomitvs:
1. The Distortion of Life
2. When the Sun has Died
3. The Lower Point of the Star
4. Herald of the Dawn
5. The First to Rise
6. Via Profane Crafts
7. Sinister Laberynths of Human Soul