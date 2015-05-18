      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Narbeleth
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/06/17
VEINS
Innocence

20/06/17
ONRYO
Muto

23/06/17
VILEMASS
Drilled by Bullets

23/06/17
BREAKING LARSEN THEORY
Wasted Words

23/06/17
KAI HANSEN
Thank You Wacken

23/06/17
STARSICK SYSTEM
Lies, Hopes & Other Stories

23/06/17
SKELETHAL
Of the Dephts...

26/06/17
BEREFT OF LIGHT
Hoinar

30/06/17
HELFIR
The Human Defeat

30/06/17
STONE SOUR
Hydrograd

CONCERTI

21/06/17
SOLOMACELLO FEST (day 1)
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

21/06/17
BEYOND CREATION + VIRVUM + guests
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

22/06/17
SOLOMACELLO FEST (day 2)
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

23/06/17
DARK TRANQUILLITY + guests TBA
SANTU JUANNE 2017 - THIESI (SS)

23/06/17
STARSICK SYSTEM + CANDIES FOR BREAKFAST
ROCK N ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

24/06/17
METAL COVENANT NIGHT
THE ROCKER PUB - BARZANA (BG)

24/06/17
BANDAY FESTIVAL
CASEIFICIO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

24/06/17
IN TORMENTATA QUIETE + BIRKENWALD
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

28/06/17
QUEENSRYCHE + METHODICA + GUESTS TBA
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

29/06/17
QUEENSRYCHE + METHODICA + GUESTS TBA
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)
NARBELETH: a settembre il nuovo album, ecco i primi dettagli
19/06/2017 - 11:46 (16 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/06/2017 - 11:46
NARBELETH: a settembre il nuovo album, ecco i primi dettagli
04/09/2015 - 12:56
NARBELETH: ascolta un nuovo brano
18/05/2015 - 12:12
NARBELETH: annunciato nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/06/2017 - 11:55
THE NEW ROSES: 'One More for the Road' uscirà ad agosto
19/06/2017 - 11:30
FACELESS NIGHT: il release party di 'Seven Gates' e i prossimi concerti
19/06/2017 - 11:26
FROM THE DUST RETURNED: online il nuovo video
19/06/2017 - 11:23
INFECTION CODE: nuovo album nel 2018
19/06/2017 - 11:18
STEEL MAMMOTH: ad agosto il sesto disco, ecco i dettagli
19/06/2017 - 10:56
MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA: a dicembre in Italia con Overkill ed Insomnium
19/06/2017 - 10:41
METALLIZED: ecco le playlist di Spotify di questa settimana
18/06/2017 - 16:21
STARSICK SYSTEM: i dettagli del release party del 23 giugno
18/06/2017 - 16:21
FROM NORTH: firmano per Downfall Records
18/06/2017 - 16:05
EMMURE: annunciato il nuovo tour, prevista una tappa a Bologna
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     