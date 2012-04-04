UNISONIC: la tracklist di 'Live in Wacken'

|
Uscirà il 21 luglio per la earMUSIC Live in Wacken, nuovo live album degli Unisonic registrato durante l'edizione del 2016 del Wacken Open Air. Di seguito è riportata la lista delle canzoni che Michael Kiske e i suoi includeranno nel disco:
CD
Venite 2.0
For The Kingdom
Exceptional
My Sanctuary
King For A Day
A Little Time
Your Time Has Come
When The Deed Is Done
Star Rider
Throne Of The Dawn
March Of Time
Unisonic
DVD
For The Kingdom
Exceptional
Your Time Has Come
When The Deed Is Done
March Of Time
Unisonic