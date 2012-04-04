      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Unisonic
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/06/17
STARSICK SYSTEM
Lies, Hopes & Other Stories

23/06/17
BREAKING LARSEN THEORY
Wasted Words

23/06/17
KAI HANSEN
Thank You Wacken

23/06/17
VILEMASS
Drilled by Bullets

23/06/17
SKELETHAL
Of the Dephts...

26/06/17
BEREFT OF LIGHT
Hoinar

30/06/17
HELFIR
The Human Defeat

30/06/17
STONE SOUR
Hydrograd

30/06/17
KAYLETH
Space Muffin - Rusty Edition

07/07/17
INVOCATION SPELLS
The Flame of Hate

CONCERTI

21/06/17
SOLOMACELLO FEST (day 1)
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

21/06/17
BEYOND CREATION + VIRVUM + guests
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

22/06/17
SOLOMACELLO FEST (day 2)
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

23/06/17
DARK TRANQUILLITY + guests TBA
SANTU JUANNE 2017 - THIESI (SS)

23/06/17
STARSICK SYSTEM + CANDIES FOR BREAKFAST
ROCK N ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

24/06/17
METAL COVENANT NIGHT
THE ROCKER PUB - BARZANA (BG)

24/06/17
BANDAY FESTIVAL
CASEIFICIO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

24/06/17
IN TORMENTATA QUIETE + BIRKENWALD
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

28/06/17
QUEENSRYCHE + METHODICA + GUESTS TBA
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

29/06/17
QUEENSRYCHE + METHODICA + GUESTS TBA
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)
UNISONIC: la tracklist di 'Live in Wacken'
21/06/2017 - 16:40 (5 letture)

RECENSIONI
82
ARTICOLI
12/10/2014
Live Report
EDGUY + UNISONIC + STARCHILD
Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), 07/10/2014
08/08/2014
Intervista
UNISONIC
Ritorno alle origini
04/04/2012
Intervista
UNISONIC
Unison? Sonic? Unisonic!
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/06/2017 - 16:40
UNISONIC: la tracklist di 'Live in Wacken'
09/06/2017 - 16:16
UNISONIC: disponibile il live video di ''Unisonic''
10/08/2014 - 18:00
UNISONIC: disponibile il dietro le quinte dell'ultimo video
09/07/2014 - 14:04
UNISONIC: ecco un nuovo video
27/05/2014 - 11:53
UNISONIC: annunciata l'uscita del nuovo disco
23/05/2014 - 13:45
UNISONIC: online lyric video di una nuova traccia
15/05/2014 - 14:09
UNISONIC: saranno di spalla agli Edguy nel nuovo tour
09/05/2014 - 23:17
UNISONIC: online i samples di due nuovi brani
17/04/2014 - 13:52
UNISONIC: rivelato l'atwork del nuovo ep in uscita a maggio
04/04/2014 - 19:33
UNISONIC: in arrivo un nuovo Ep; a luglio il secondo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/06/2017 - 15:13
FIREBALL MINISTRY: guarda il lyric video di ''Back On Earth''
21/06/2017 - 14:46
THE NIGHTS: disponibile l'audio di ''Nothing But Love''
21/06/2017 - 11:55
DEATHWHITE: firmano per la Season Of Mist
21/06/2017 - 11:43
ROCK MY LIFE FESTIVAL: i dettagli dell'evento di Grosseto
21/06/2017 - 11:47
HESPERIA: diffuso il nuovo lyric video
21/06/2017 - 11:20
ABORTED: annullata la data di domenica
21/06/2017 - 11:09
BENEATH: ascolta il brano 'Constellational Transformation'
21/06/2017 - 11:04
FOO FIGHTERS: i dettagli del nuovo disco
21/06/2017 - 10:47
JYRKI 69: ecco il video di 'Bloodlust'
21/06/2017 - 10:32
ANNIHILATOR: ad agosto live in Sardegna
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     