GIGAN: a settembre il quarto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

Il prossimo 15 settembre la Willowtip Records pubblicherà Undulating Waves Of Rainbiotic Iridescense, il quarto disco degli statunitensi Gigan prodotto da Sanford Parker.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il brano Plume of Ink Within a Vacuum, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Dr.Winter.
Wade Forward Through Matter And Backwards Through Time
Elemental Transmography
Plume Of Ink Within A Vacuum
Ocular Wavelenghts’ Floral Obstructions
Hideous Wailing Of The Ronowen During Nightshade
Hyperjump-Ritual Madness
Clockwork With Thunderous Hooves
In Between, Throughout Form And Void