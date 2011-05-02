      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/06/17
STARSICK SYSTEM
Lies, Hopes & Other Stories

23/06/17
VILEMASS
Drilled by Bullets

23/06/17
KAI HANSEN
Thank You Wacken

23/06/17
BREAKING LARSEN THEORY
Wasted Words

23/06/17
SKELETHAL
Of the Dephts...

26/06/17
BEREFT OF LIGHT
Hoinar

30/06/17
KAYLETH
Space Muffin - Rusty Edition

30/06/17
STONE SOUR
Hydrograd

30/06/17
HELFIR
The Human Defeat

07/07/17
SEER
Vol. III & IV: Cult of the Void

CONCERTI

22/06/17
SOLOMACELLO FEST (day 2)
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

23/06/17
DARK TRANQUILLITY + guests TBA
SANTU JUANNE 2017 - THIESI (SS)

23/06/17
STARSICK SYSTEM + CANDIES FOR BREAKFAST
ROCK N ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

24/06/17
METAL COVENANT NIGHT
THE ROCKER PUB - BARZANA (BG)

24/06/17
BANDAY FESTIVAL
CASEIFICIO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

24/06/17
IN TORMENTATA QUIETE + BIRKENWALD
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

24/06/17
INJURY + CREEP + DYPRON
ART ROCK CAFE' - IMOLA

28/06/17
QUEENSRYCHE + METHODICA + GUESTS TBA
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

29/06/17
QUEENSRYCHE + METHODICA + GUESTS TBA
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

30/06/17
D.R.I. + GENERAL SURGERY
KALEIDOS - POVIGLIO (RE)
CANNABIS CORPSE: ascolta un nuovo brano
22/06/2017 - 10:05 (61 letture)

LAMBRUSCORE
Giovedì 22 Giugno 2017, 19.58.52
1
Non male, anche se in questo genere preferisco gli Impaled
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/06/2017 - 10:05
CANNABIS CORPSE: ascolta un nuovo brano
24/04/2014 - 17:30
CANNABIS CORPSE: diffuso un nuovo brano
02/04/2014 - 22:14
CANNABIS CORPSE: svelato il titolo del nuovo album
11/01/2014 - 01:30
CANNABIS CORPSE: ascolta tutto lo split con i Ghoul
28/11/2013 - 15:09
CANNABIS CORPSE: brano in streaming
01/11/2013 - 10:38
CANNABIS CORPSE: in arrivo uno split con i Ghoul
17/01/2013 - 02:16
CANNABIS CORPSE: firmato accordo con la Season Of Mist
09/11/2012 - 03:13
CANNABIS CORPSE: tour europeo con i Ghoul!
18/10/2011 - 17:26
CANNABIS CORPSE: guarda il nuovo video
02/05/2011 - 20:09
CANNABIS CORPSE: la tracklist del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/06/2017 - 19:55
CONFESSIONS OF A TRAITOR: nuovo video disponibile
22/06/2017 - 11:53
URN: disponibile un nuovo brano
22/06/2017 - 11:42
LIONSOUL: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
22/06/2017 - 11:28
LIVING COLOUR: cambio di location per la data di Milano
22/06/2017 - 11:18
PORTRAIT: 'Burn the World' uscirà ad agosto
22/06/2017 - 11:16
CHRIS CORNELL: online il suo ultimo video
22/06/2017 - 10:53
ATRIARCH: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
22/06/2017 - 10:43
FLESHKILLER: firmano per la Indie Recordings
22/06/2017 - 10:25
WIDOW: disponibile il video di 'Carved In Stone'
22/06/2017 - 09:57
GIGAN: a settembre il quarto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     