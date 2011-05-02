CANNABIS CORPSE: ascolta un nuovo brano

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente qui sotto è possibile ascoltare il brano Chronic Breed degli statunitensi Cannabis Corpse estratto da Left Hand Pass, il nuovo disco dei deathster in uscita l'8 settembre sotto Season Of Mist.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. The 420th Crusade
02. In Dank Purity
03. Final Exhalation
04. Chronic Breed
05. In Battle There Is No Pot
06. Grass Obliteration
07. Left Hand Pass
08. Effigy of the Forgetful
09. Papyrus Containing the Spell to Protect Its Possessor Against Attacks From He Who Is In the Bong Water
10. The Fiends That Come To Steal the Weed of the Deceased