CRIMFALL: svelati i dettagli ed il primo singolo del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 25 agosto la Metal Blade Records pubblicherà Amain, il terzo disco dei finlandesi Crimfall registrato nei Fascination Street Studios.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il primo singolo The Last of Stands, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
Eschaton
The Last Of Stands
Ten Winters Apart - Pt 1. Far From Any Fate
Ten Winters Apart - Pt 2. Song Of Mourn
Ten Winters Apart - Pt 3. Sunder The Seventh Seal
Ten Winters Apart - Pt 4. Dawn Without A Sun
Mother Of Unbelievers
It's A Long Road
Wayward Verities
Until Falls The Rain