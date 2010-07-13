      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/06/17
HELFIR
The Human Defeat

30/06/17
KAYLETH
Space Muffin - Rusty Edition

30/06/17
STONE SOUR
Hydrograd

07/07/17
SEER
Vol. III & IV: Cult of the Void

07/07/17
BLISS OF FLESH
Empyrean

07/07/17
INVOCATION SPELLS
The Flame of Hate

07/07/17
BLIND GUARDIAN
Live Beyond The Spheres

07/07/17
M.O.D.
Busted, Broke & American

07/07/17
ECNEPHIAS
The Sad Wonder Of The Sun

14/07/17
FREIGHT TRAIN
I

CONCERTI

30/06/17
UNITED AS ONE FESTIVAL
KALEIDOS - POVIGLIO (RE)

30/06/17
SHAM 69 + ACID MUFFIN
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

01/07/17
JOHN MACALUSO & UNION RADIO + LAST FRONTIER + RED RIOT
THE DOME - BACOLI (NA)

01/07/17
SHAM 69 + ACID MUFFIN
BLUE ROSE SALOON - MILANO

01/07/17
DISSONANCE FESTIVAL (day 1)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

01/07/17
TRICK OR TREAT + LIONSOUL + SKELETOON
RONCOLA (BG)

01/07/17
SAIL AWAY
LILLIANES BEACH - LILLIANES (AO)

02/07/17
BATTLEFIELD METAL FESTIVAL
MARKET SOUND - MILANO

02/07/17
SHAM 69 + ACID MUFFIN
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

02/07/17
DISSONANCE FESTIVAL (day 2)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)
CRIMFALL: svelati i dettagli ed il primo singolo del nuovo disco
29/06/2017 - 23:17 (30 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/06/2017 - 23:17
CRIMFALL: svelati i dettagli ed il primo singolo del nuovo disco
27/02/2017 - 19:41
CRIMFALL: firmano per la Metal Blade Records
29/07/2011 - 19:57
MOONSORROW: a novembre in Italia con Tyr e Crimfall
25/03/2011 - 15:18
CRIMFALL: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
10/02/2011 - 09:53
CRIMFALL: ecco i dettagli del nuovo disco
06/12/2010 - 12:12
CRIMFALL: nuovo brano ascoltabile
13/07/2010 - 13:05
CRIMFALL: il nuovo disco è quasi pronto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/06/2017 - 23:31
BLOODCLOT: disponibile un altro brano
29/06/2017 - 21:09
UFOMAMMUT: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
29/06/2017 - 20:03
THE NEW ROSES: premiere del video di 'Every Wild Heart'
29/06/2017 - 20:01
BONFIRE: firmato accordo con la AFM Records
29/06/2017 - 19:59
RIVERDOGS: nuovo brano in streaming
29/06/2017 - 19:51
STASS: nuovo progetto per Felix Stass e Rogga Johansson
29/06/2017 - 19:33
EXPULSION: online un altro brano
29/06/2017 - 19:28
POWER QUEST: ad ottobre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
29/06/2017 - 19:22
SUSPERIA: firmano per Agonia Records
29/06/2017 - 19:02
COLONY OPEN AIR: nuovo cambio di location per motivi di sicurezza
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     