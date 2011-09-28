SOUND STORM: le date del tour europeo

|
La formazione symphonic metal torinese dei Sound Storm annuncia le prossime date del tour europeo di supporto all'ultimo album Vertigo. Eccole di seguito:
July 13 - Rock Inn Somma, Somma Lombardo (IT)
Aug 5 - Metal For Emergency fest, Filago (IT)
Set 30 - Rattenloch, Herdorf (GER)
Oct 1 - Le Midland, Lille (FRA)
Oct 3 - TBA, UK
Oct 4 - The Underworld, London (UK)
Oct 5 - The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield (UK)
Oct 6 - TBA, UK
Oct 7 - The 13th Note, Glasgow (UK)
Oct 8 - TBA, UK
Oct 9 - Titans Club, Mons (BE)
Oct 13 - Jailbreak, Rome (IT)
Oct 14 - Comunità Giovanile, Busto Arsizio (IT)
Oct 20 - Exenzia, Prato (IT)
Oct 21 - Arci Tom, Mantova (IT)
Oct 27 - Rock Out, Cazzago S.M. (IT)
Oct 31 - Pad 14 - Special Halloween party, Torino (IT)
Nov 4 - Le Rat's, Puget Sur Argens (FRA)