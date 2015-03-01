TEMPERANCE: il DVD uscirà a settembre, ufficializzato il nuovo batterista

|
I Temperance hanno annunciato che il loro DVD dal titolo Maschere – A Night At The Theater uscirà l'8 settembre tramite l'etichetta Scarlet Records. Il disco, successore di The Earth Embraces Us All, è stato registrato durante il concerto speciale che il gruppo ha tenuto lo scorso aprile al Teatro Sociale di Alba, in provincia di Cuneo.
Ecco di seguito le parole di Marco Pastorino, con le quali viene presentato anche il nuovo batterista dei Temperance, Alfonso Mocerino:
"A live DVD is a milestone for every band and we are releasing it pretty early on in our career, its like a dream come true. Since the moment we started this band we’ve always thought that writing songs that one day could be performed with a string quartet and a choir would be our goal. And here we are playing with these amazing musicians! We worked really hard to get here and we see this as a new starting point for the band. With this new release we also took the chance to present our new drummer Alfonso Mocerino (from the classic Italian Progressive band Il Balletto Di Bronzo) to our fans! His drumming on this DVD is out of this world!".
Ecco la tracklist:
1. A Thousand Places
2. At The Edge Of Space
3.Unspoken Words
4. Empty Lines
5. Maschere
6. Haze
7. Fragments Of Life
8. Revolution / Drum solo
9. Advice From A Caterpillar
10. Change The Rhyme
11. The Restless Ride
12. Oblivion
13. Hero
14. Bass solo
15. Mr. White
16. Me Myself & I
17. Breathe
18. Save Me
19. Deja Vu
Maschere – A Night At The Theater sarà disponibile sia in formato DVD che in formato CD.