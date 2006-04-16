MAKE THEM SUFFER: una data in Italia a novembre

|
Partirà il 20 ottobre da Francoforte il Worlds Apart European Tour 2017 degli australiani Make Them Suffer, che vedrà impegnati anche i Novelists e i Cursed Earth come gruppi di supporto. Il tour, organizzato per promuovere il disco Worlds Apart in uscita il 28 luglio per la Rise Records, prevede anche una tappa in Italia, quella del 4 novembre al Circolo Svolta di Milano.
Ecco di seguito il calendario completo:
20.10.17 Germany Frankfurt @ 11er
21.10.17 Holland Hilversum @ De Vorstin
22.10.17 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka
23.10.17 UK London @ Boston Music Rooms
24.10.17 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
26.10.17 UK Glasgow @ The Garage Attic
27.10.17 UK Leeds @ Key Club
28.10.17 UK Brighton @ Sticky Mike's
29.10.17 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
30.10.17 UK Nottingham @ Rock City Basement
01.11.17 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff
02.11.17 Germany München @ Feierwerk
04.11.17 Italy Milan @ Circolo Svolta
05.11.17 Austria Graz @ Explosiv
06.11.17 Germany Nürnberg @ Z-Bau
07.11.17 Czech Rep Prague @ 007
08.11.17 Germany Berlin @ Cassiopeia
09.11.17 Denmark Aalborg @ Aalborg Metal Festival
10.11.17 Norway Oslo @ Revolver
12.11.17 Sweden Gothenburg @ Fängelset
13.11.17 Germany Hamburg @ Hafenklang
14.11.17 Germany Hannover @ Mephisto
15.11.17 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
16.11.17 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel