THE CASUALTIES: si separano dal cantante

Il gruppo punk dei The Casualties annuncia l'abbandono della formazione da parte del cantante Jorge Herrera, dovuto allo stress legato alla vita in tour. Ecco di seguito il comunicato ufficiale:
"Attention, Casualties Army! After 27 years of performing with the band, Jorge has chosen that touring life is no longer for him. With that said, we will carry on. As anyone who follows us knows, the name THE CASUALTIES is stronger then any one member. The songs written in basements throughout New York City shall continue to ring loud. We will continue our commitment to the Casualties Army! We will tour and put forward new anthems for many more years to come. When we said 'it's a f*cking way of life' back in the beginning, we meant it".
Nel mese di agosto, il gruppo terrà una serie di concerti in Europa, che però non prevedono tappe in Italia. Ecco la lista degli appuntamenti:
06 Aug 17 Brighton (UK) Rebellion
09 Aug 17 Nottingham (UK) The Maze
13 Aug 17 London (UK) Underworld
15 Aug 17 Warszawa (PL) Poglos
16 Aug 17 Zlotow (PL) Generator
17 Aug 17 Nowy Targ (PL) Piwnca u Winiarskich
18 Aug 17 Vyskov (CZ) Pod Parou
19 Aug 17 Volyné (CZ) Summer Punk Party
20 Aug 17 Graz (AT) Explosiv
21 Aug 17 Tannheim-Egelsee (CZ) Schwarzer Adler
22 Aug 17 Mannheim (CZ) Sommerbühne 7er Club
23 Aug 17 Erfurt (CZ) From Hell
24 Aug 17 Niedergörsdorf (CZ) Spirit Festival