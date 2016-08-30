SHIRAZ LANE: di spalla ai Brother Firetribe a Milano a novembre

|
Come vi avevamo già annunciato (trovate la notizia qui
), i Brother Firetribe
faranno partire ad ottobre il loro celebrativo 15th Anniversary European Tour
, che farà tappa anche in Italia il 2 novembre, nello specifico al Legend Club
di Milano.
Sono stati confermati ora come gruppo di supporto per tutto il tour gli Shiraz Lane
, giovane band finlandese. Ecco di seguito il comunicato:
"We are extremely excited to join forces and support Brother Firetribe through Europe during the upcoming Autumn of 2017. It will be a pleasure to revisit some of the awesome venues and embrace the atmosphere we were so warmly welcomed on our last tour, and are thrilled to bring our caravan to new destinations for your eyes and ears to witness. You might even have an exclusive chance to hear some new material we have been working so hard on throughout the year. Perhaps we might even release a single before the leaves fall from the trees? Time will tell..!
"15th Anniversary European Tour11.10. DE - Berlin, Quasimodo
12.10. PL - Wroclaw, Firlej
13.10. CZ - Prague, Nova Chmelnice
14.10. DE - Leipzig, Hellraiser
16.10. DE - Hamburg, Knust
17.10, DE - Bochum, Zeche
18.10. DE - Frankfurt, Nachtleben
19.10. FR - Paris, Maroquinerie
21.10. UK - London, Borderline
22.10. UK - Nottingham, Rockingham Festival
24.10. BE - Vosselaar, Biebob
25.10. DE - Cologne, Underground
26.10. DE - Nuremberg, Hirsch
28.10. HU - Budapest, Durer-Kert
29.10. AT- Vienna, Chelsea
30.10. DE - Munich, Backstage Halle
01.11. CH - Zurich, Dynamo Werk02.11. IT- Milan, Legend04.11. ES - Madrid, Caracol