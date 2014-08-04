THRESHOLD: i dettagli del nuovo album, ascolta un brano

|
La formazione progressive metal Threshold ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo disco Legends Of The Shires, in pubblicazione l'8 settembre via Nuclear Blast Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Shire (Part 1)
2. Small Dark Lines
3. The Man Who Saw Through Time
4. Trust The Process
5. Stars And Satellites
6. On The Edge
7. The Shire (Part 2)
8. Snowblind
9. Subliminal Freeways
10. State Of Independence
11. Superior Machine
12. The Shire (Part 3)
13. Lost In Translation
14. Swallowed
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il brano Lost In Translation.