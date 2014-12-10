LORD OF THE LOST: 'Swan Songs II' uscirà ad ottobre, ecco i dettagli

Uscirà il 6 ottobre per la Napalm Records
il nuovo album dei tedeschi Lord Of The Lost
, dal titolo Swan Songs II
. Ecco di seguito il comunicato di Chris Harms
, mastermind del gruppo, in cui vengono spiegati i dettagli del disco:
"You could say Swan Songs is some kind of a side-project for us, but "Swan Songs II" is predominated with 10 brand new songs so we would like to emphasize its independence as a main album. After our show at Gothic meets Classic and when we started to re-arrange our songs with a symphonic orchestra in 2014 for the first Swan Songs release back in early 2015, this album turned out as a huge success. Sold out shows, many emotions and tears behind, on and in front of the stage, it's been a very touching record for us & our fans, so that kept motivating us as well as in our creative freedom to release the next chapter of new songs you won't hear as normal rock versions, and what should become Swan Songs II
".
Di lato trovate la copertina di Swan Songs II
, mentre di seguito sono riportati i titoli delle tracce incluse e il trailer.1. Waiting For You To Die
2. Lighthouse
3. The Broken Ones
4. My Better Me
5. Ribcages
6. Wander In Sable
7. The Devil You Know
8. We Were Divine
9. From The Brink Of The Other World
10. Fall Asleep