      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Two Paths - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/07/17
THE TANGENT
The Slow Rust Of Forgotten Machinery

21/07/17
WINTERSUN
The Forest Seasons

21/07/17
AS PARADISE FALLS
Digital Ritual

21/07/17
NARNIA
Narnia

21/07/17
MR. BIG
Defying Gravity

21/07/17
UNISONIC
Live in Wacken

21/07/17
GALDERIA
Return of the Cosmic Men

26/07/17
ADAGIO
Life

28/07/17
NEXUL
Paradigm of Chaos

28/07/17
SHADOWSIDE
Shades of Humanity

CONCERTI

21/07/17
RHAPSODY
FESTA DELL'UNICORNO - VINCI (FI)

21/07/17
KUADRA + CLOROSUVEGA + SPLEEN55
ART ROCK CAFE' - IMOLA

22/07/17
COLONY OPEN AIR (DAY 1)
PARCO PALA BRESCIA - BRESCIA

22/07/17
DREAM ROCK EVENT
SAN PANCRAZIO SALENTINO - BRINDISI

22/07/17
WINTERAGE
TEATRO BOTTO - SAVIGNONE (GE)

23/07/17
COLONY OPEN AIR (DAY 2)
PARCO PALA BRESCIA - BRESCIA

25/07/17
MARILYN MANSON + GUEST
IPPODROMO CAPANNELLE - ROMA

26/07/17
MARILYN MANSON + GUEST
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

26/07/17
UZEDA + SUDOKU KILLER
LA LAMPARA - PESCARA

28/07/17
REBEL CIRCLE FESTIVAL (day 1)
PARCO SAN ROCCO - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)
ENSIFERUM: disponibili i primi dettagli del nuovo album e un singolo
19/07/2017 - 18:45 (89 letture)

Giaxomo
Mercoledì 19 Luglio 2017, 19.25.46
2
Mamma mia, così anacronistico..
Michele
Mercoledì 19 Luglio 2017, 19.06.25
1
Il singolo è simpatico, ma mi sono accorto che questa formula non mi prende più come un tempo. Starò invecchiando, forse...
RECENSIONI
78
88
85
83
87
88
ARTICOLI
29/04/2016
Intervista
ENSIFERUM
Questa è la bellezza della nostra musica
22/04/2016
Live Report
ENSIFERUM + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + HEIDRA
Fabrique, Milano, 18/04/16
06/10/2012
Live Report
ENSIFERUM + AMORAL + PROFANE OMEN
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 01/10/2012
20/04/07
Live Report
ENSIFERUM + SUIDAKRA + NAILDOWN
La data di Milano
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/07/2017 - 18:45
ENSIFERUM: disponibili i primi dettagli del nuovo album e un singolo
07/04/2017 - 11:35
ENSIFERUM: aggiornamenti dallo studio di registrazione
29/03/2017 - 11:42
BATTLEFIELD METAL FESTIVAL: annunciati gli Ensiferum
02/03/2017 - 10:51
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Korn, Ensiferum, Finntroll, Insomnium ed altri
28/02/2017 - 18:22
ENSIFERUM: nuovo disco a settembre
27/04/2016 - 09:55
ICED EARTH: nuovo tour europeo con Ensiferum, Kataklysm e Unearth
02/04/2016 - 12:07
HEIDRA: di spalla agli Ensiferum nel tour europeo, ecco un nuovo video
01/04/2016 - 11:45
ENSIFERUM: si separano dalla tastierista, ecco la sostituta
20/02/2016 - 14:38
ENSIFERUM: ad aprile un best of
03/01/2016 - 13:04
ENSIFERUM: i Fleshgod Apocalypse di spalla nel prossimo tour europeo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/07/2017 - 18:57
DEEP PURPLE: in uscita ad agosto l'EP di 'Johnny’s Band'
19/07/2017 - 18:49
THE AGONIST: guarda il video di ''The raven eyes''
19/07/2017 - 18:53
RISE TO FALL: disponibile il video di ''Burning Signs''
19/07/2017 - 12:13
PAGAN ALTAR: svelati i dettagli dell'album finale
19/07/2017 - 09:23
BLOODY HAMMERS: tutto l'EP in streaming
19/07/2017 - 08:37
ROBIN BECK: ascolta la nuova ''On the bright side''
19/07/2017 - 07:58
BODY COUNT: ecco il video della cover degli Slayer
19/07/2017 - 07:53
AFTERBIRTH: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
19/07/2017 - 07:38
ENTOMBED A.D.: sostituiranno i Morbid Angel nella data in Sardegna
19/07/2017 - 00:53
VASSAFOR: in arrivo il secondo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     