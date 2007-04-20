ENSIFERUM: disponibili i primi dettagli del nuovo album e un singolo

|
La Metal Blade Records ha annunciato, tramite il proprio sito web, che il 15 settembre prossimo verrà reso disponibile al pubblico il settimo album della band finlandese Ensiferum, il quale si intitolerà Two Paths. Contestualmente sono state annunciate le date della prima parte del tour di supporto, chiamato Two Paths: The Beginning, che si terranno a settembre fra Olanda, Francia e Germania, immediatamente a ridosso dell'uscita dell'album. La seconda parte del tour si terrà invece ad aprile 2018 e le date non sono ancora state annunciate.
Di seguito potete trovare inoltre un brano in streaming, disponibile sul profilo Bandcamp della band, ed anche la tracklist insieme alla cover.
Tracklist:
01. Ajattomasta Unesta
02. For Those About to Fight for Metal
03. Way of the Warrior
04. Two Paths
05. King of Storms
06. Feast with Valkyries
07. Don't You Say
08. I Will Never Kneel
09. God Is Dead
10. Hail to the Victor
11. Unettomaan Aikaan
12. God Is Dead (Alternative Version)
13. Don't You Say (Alternative Version)