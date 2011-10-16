NORTHLANE: il 12 dicembre a Milano

|
In seguito alla recente partecipazione al Dissonance Festival, gli australiani Northlane annunciano il loro ritorno in Italia: il gruppo, infatti, si esibirà come headliner il 12 dicembre al Circolo Magnolia di Milano. Ad accompagnarli ci saranno gli Ocean Grove, anche loro sotto contratto UNFD.
Ecco le parole di Josh Smith e le date del tour:
"We recently spent a month burning laps around the mainland and UK for the summer festival season. Playing some of our biggest stages and wildest side shows to date. Now you're all warmed up, we are bringing Mesmer to the citizens of Europe and the UK with our sickest show we've had here to date. We can't wait, and you can't miss it".
23.11 HAMBURG Markthalle (D)
24.11 BRUSSELS VK (BE)
2.12 AMSTERDAM Melkweg (NL)
3.12 COPENHAGEN Pumpehuset (DK)
4.12 GOTHENBURG Sticky Fingers (SW)
6.12 BERLIN Bi Nuu (D)
7.12 LEIPZIG Conne Island (D)
8.12 KOLN Essigfabrik (D)
9.12 NURNBERG Z-Bau (D)
10.12 VIENNA Flex (AU)
12.12 MILAN Circolo Magnolia (IT)
13.12 MUNICH Backstage (D)
14.12 ZURICH Dynamo (CH)
15.12 LYON COO (FR)
16.12 PARIS La Maroquinerie (FR)
17.12 KARLSRUHE Knockdown (D)