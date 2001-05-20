MOTORHEAD: a settembre in uscita una raccolta di cover già edite

|
Il prossimo primo di settembre i Motorhead pubblicheranno Under Cöver, raccolta di cover già edite che comprenderà anche una versione inedita di Heroes di David Bowie, registrata durante le session di Bad Magic.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il trailer, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Breaking The Law (produced by Cameron Webb) 2008
02. God Save The Queen (produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2000
03. Heroes (produced by Cameron Webb) 2015
04. Starstruck (produced by Cameron Webb) 2014
05. Cat Scratch Fever (produced by Peter Solley) 1992
06. Jumpin' Jack Flash (produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001
07. Sympathy For The Devil (produced by Cameron Webb) 2015
08. Hellraiser (produced by Billy Sherwood) 1992
09. Rockaway Beach (mixed by Cameron Webb) 2002
10. Shoot 'Em Down (produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001
11. Whiplash (produced by Bruce Bouillet and Bob Kulick) 2005