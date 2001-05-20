      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/07/17
ADAGIO
Life

28/07/17
SHADOWSIDE
Shades of Humanity

28/07/17
NEXUL
Paradigm of Chaos

04/08/17
CURSED EARTH
Cycles of Grief Volume 1: Growth

04/08/17
BONEHUNTER
Sexual Panic Human Machine,

04/08/17
SEVEN SPIRES
Solveig

04/08/17
THE NIGHTS
The Nights

11/08/17
THE LURKING FEAR
Out Of The Voiceless Grave

18/08/17
THE NECROMANCERS
Servants of the Salem Girl

18/08/17
ULVEDHARR
Total War

CONCERTI

25/07/17
MARILYN MANSON + GUEST
IPPODROMO CAPANNELLE - ROMA

26/07/17
MARILYN MANSON + GUEST
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

26/07/17
UZEDA + SUDOKU KILLER
LA LAMPARA - PESCARA

28/07/17
REBEL CIRCLE FESTIVAL (day 1)
PARCO SAN ROCCO - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)

29/07/17
VENOM INC + GUEST TBA
BARDANERIS - THIESI (SS)

29/07/17
PORTO LIVE METAL FEST
PORTO ANTICO - GENOVA

29/07/17
REBEL CIRCLE FESTIVAL (day 2)
PARCO SAN ROCCO - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)

29/07/17
BASILICATA METAL FEST
CAVA DEL SOLE - MATERA

02/08/17
LACUNA COIL + TBA
AREA FESTE - FILAGO (BG)

05/08/17
ROOT + GUEST TBA
VILLA LYDIA - VINCHIATURO (CB)
MOTORHEAD: a settembre in uscita una raccolta di cover già edite
24/07/2017 - 18:03 (148 letture)

klostridiumtetani
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2017, 20.05.01
2
"Raccolata" ?
Joe91
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2017, 20.01.20
1
3 inediti, bene bene!! LEMMY anche da morto non dimentica la puntualità !!
RECENSIONI
84
72
85
74
s.v.
87
80
80
72
92
80
80
63
82
98
80
85
s.v.
s.v.
ARTICOLI
31/12/2015
Articolo
MOTORHEAD
Ian Fraser Kilmister - Born to Lose, Lived to Win
02/07/2014
Live Report
MOTORHEAD + PINO SCOTTO
CITY SOUND, Ippodromo del Galoppo, Milano, 24/06/2014
27/09/2012
Articolo
LA STORIA DEI MOTORHEAD
La Recensione
18/07/2009
Live Report
MOTORHEAD + EXTREMA + MERENDINE ATOMICHE
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 15/07/2009
03/07/2007
Live Report
IRON MAIDEN + MOTORHEAD + MACHINE HEAD
Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 20/06/2007
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/07/2017 - 18:03
MOTORHEAD: a settembre in uscita una raccolta di cover già edite
20/05/2016 - 17:48
MOTORHEAD: disponibile un altro estratto dal nuovo DVD
07/05/2016 - 08:18
MOTORHEAD: online un altro estratto del nuovo live
04/05/2016 - 11:30
MOTORHEAD: disponibile un'anticipazione del nuovo live DVD
31/03/2016 - 18:56
MOTORHEAD: a maggio il live album dell'ultimo concerto
30/12/2015 - 18:30
MOTORHEAD: modalità di rimborso per le date di Milano e Trento
29/12/2015 - 21:08
MOTORHEAD: le dichiarazioni di Mikkey Dee, Phil Campbell e del manager
29/12/2015 - 02:21
MOTORHEAD: Lemmy è morto
24/12/2015 - 10:22
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati i Motorhead
24/12/2015 - 10:13
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Motorhead, Whitesnake e Twisted Sister
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/07/2017 - 21:10
ANTROPOFAGUS: il cantante Tya lascia la band
24/07/2017 - 20:47
QUIET RIOT: guarda il nuovo video
24/07/2017 - 19:06
EDEN`S CURSE: ascolta la versione ri-registrata di 'Fly Away'
24/07/2017 - 18:47
CAVALERA CONSPIRACY: annunciata la data di pubblicazione di 'Psychosis'
24/07/2017 - 17:07
MUNICIPAL WASTE: guarda il video di ''Breathe Grease''
24/07/2017 - 16:19
DER WER EINER FREIHEIT: disponibile un nuovo brano
24/07/2017 - 16:21
CIRCUS MAXIMUS: online un altro estratto dal nuovo DVD
24/07/2017 - 15:25
ROGER WATERS: guarda il video di 'Wait For Her'
24/07/2017 - 15:22
THE CONTORTIONIST: online un altro brano
24/07/2017 - 15:02
METALLIZED: disponibili le playlist di Spotify di questa settimana
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     