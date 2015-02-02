SCANNER: ad agosto in arrivo una doppia raccolta

|
Il prossimo 25 agosto la Massacre Records pubblicherà The Galactos Tapes, doppio CD che celebrerà i trent'anni di carriera dei tedeschi Scanner.
Il primo CD conterrà una raccolta dei migliori brani della band, mentre il secondo sarà composto dalla ri-registrazione di alcuni classici con l'attuale cantante, Efthimios Ioannidis.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist e la versione ri-registrata del brano Warp 7, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD1 – Compilation
Galactos
Warp 7
We Start It Tomorrow
Buy Or Die
Across The Universe
Puppet On A String
Innuendo (Queen cover)
F.T.B.
After The Storm
Terrion
Out Of Nowhere
The Law
Judge On The Run
Nevermore
Always Alien
CD2 – Re-Recordings
Warp 7
Puppet On A String
Across The Universe
Rubberman
Terrion
Wonder
Tollshocked
Sister Mary
Till The Ferryman Dies