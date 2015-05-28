ALMANAC: tornano a novembre con 'Kingslayer'

|
Gli Almanac, formazione symphonic power metal internazionale, annunciano la pubblicazione del loro secondo album della carriera: il disco, dal titolo Kingslayer, uscirà infatti il 3 novembre tramite la Nuclear Blast.
Il disco, registrato agli HeyDay Studios di Wuppertal (in Germania), presenterà la copertina visibile a sinistra, realizzata dall'artista ungherese Gyula Havancsák, noto per aver lavorato con gruppi quali Accept e Destruction. Ecco le parole della band in merito al nuovo album, successore di Tsar:
"Our second strike is done. »Kingslayer« is the logical follow-up to »Tsar«, just more compact, heavier and faster. Our previous live experiences could be perfectly permitted during the recordings. The band got closer and well attuned, you can feel this unified energy within the new tracks. We took a lot of time and gave our very best. »Kingslayer« is a crafted metal album with a lively power sound!".