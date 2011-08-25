COUNTERPARTS: ecco un estratto dal prossimo album

|
In attesa del 22 settembre, data in cui la Pure Noise Records pubblicherà l'album You're not You Anymore, gli hardcorer canadesi Counterparts diffondono ora in streaming il brano estratto No Servant of Mine. Ecco di seguito le parole di Brendan Murphy (voce) in merito al brano e il player col pezzo:
"No Servant' is about relationships failing whether they be romantic, platonic or business oriented. One way or another, the connection between two or more people is gone and we have to carry on knowing that it may be for the better. The song is my way of saying "If you no longer care, then go. You don't need to stay because you owe me nothing".