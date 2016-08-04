TYKETTO: ad ottobre il primo live album

|
Il prossimo 13 ottobre la Frontiers Music pubblicherà in CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinile e digitali Live From Milan 2017, il primo live album dei Tyketto registrato in occasione della prima giornata dell'edizione di quest'anno del Frontiers Rock Festival, tenutosi ad aprile.
Ecco la tracklist ed un trailer, mentre di lato è disponibile la copertina:
CD:
Introduction
Sail Away
Strip Me Down
Nothing But Love
Walk On Fire
Lay Your Body Down
Standing Alone
Seasons
Burning Down Inside
Wings
Forever Young
Rescue Me
Reach
DVD/Blu-ray:
Introduction
Sail Away
Strip Me Down
Nothing But Love
Walk On Fire
Lay Your Body Down
Standing Alone
Seasons
Burning Down Inside
Wings
Forever Young
Rescue Me
Dig In Deep
Reach