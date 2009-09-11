HAEMORRHAGE: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 6 ottobre la Relapse Records pubblicherà We Are The Gore, il settimo disco della formazione gore-grind spagnola Haemorrhage registrato negli Mpire Studio di Madrid assieme ad Alfredo e Javi Ustara, masterizzato da Brad Boatright.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il lyric video del brano Nauseating Employments, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. Nauseating Employments
2. Gore Gourmet
3. We Are The Gore
4. Transporting Cadavers
5. Bathed In Bile
6. The Cremator's Song
7. Medical Maniacs
8. Forensick Squad
9. Gynecrologist
10. Miss Phlebotomy
11. C.S.C. (Crime Scene Cleaners)
12. Prosector's Revenge
13. Organ Trader
14. Intravenous Molestation Of The Obstructionist Arteries (O-Pus Vii)
15. Artifacts Of The Autopsy (Bonus Track)