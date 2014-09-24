HAKEN: disponibile il video di 'Lapse'

|
Gli Haken hanno diffuso in streaming il video ufficiale di Lapse, brano estratto dall'album Affinity uscito lo scorso anno per la Inside Out Music. Il video è stato realizzato da Miles Skarin presso i Crystal Spotlight Studios.
Ecco di seguito le parole della band e la clip:
"Lapse was one of the first tracks we wrote for Affinity. Now more than a year since the album's release, it's great to finally give this song a chance to stand out on its own, as it's one of our favorites!
Visually, we wanted to maintain a consistency with our videos for 'Initiate', 'Earthrise' and 'The Endless Knot', so we returned to Miles Skarin at Crystal Spotlight to complete the series. The video incorporates a 3D motion capture technique (previously used on Frost*'s 'Numbers' video) to tie in with Affinity's themes of artificial intelligence/consciousness".