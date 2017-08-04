CALIGULA`S HORSE: i dettagli del nuovo album, ascolta un brano

|
La band progressive metal Caligula's Horse ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album In Contact, che sarà pubblicato il 15 settembre via InsideOut Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Dream the Dead (08:11)
02. Will's Song (Let the Colours Run) (04:42)
03. The Hands Are the Hardest (04:26)
04. Love Conquers All (02:21)
05. Songs for No One (07:43)
06. Capulet (03:23)
07. Fill My Heart (06:42)
08. Inertia and the Weapon of the Wall (02:57)
09. The Cannon's Mouth (05:56)
10. Graves (15:31)
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il brano Will's Song (Let the Colours Run).