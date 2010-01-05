APPICE: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto

|
Il prossimo 27 ottobre la SPV/Steamhammer pubblicherà Sinister, il primo disco che vedrà collaborare i due fratelli Appice, Carmine e Vinny.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist e la lista degli ospiti, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Sinister
02. Monsters And Heroes
03. Killing Floor
04. Danger
05. Drum Wars
06. Riot
07. Suddenly
08. In The Night
09. Future Past
10. You Got Me Running
11. Bros In Drums
12. War Cry
13. Sabbath Mash
Lineup ed ospiti
Carmine Appice (Batteria, voce)
Vinny Appice (Batteria)
Jim Crean (voce)
Paul Shortino (voce)
Robin McAuley (voce)
Chas West (voce)
Scotty Bruce (voce)
Craig Goldy (chitarra)
Bumblefoot (chitarra)
Joel Hoekstra (chitarra)
Mike Sweda (chitarra)
Erik Turner chitarra)
David Michael Phillips (chitarra)
Tony Franklin (basso)
Phil Soussan (basso)
Johnny Rod (basso)
Jorgen Carlson (basso)