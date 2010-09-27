TRIPTYKON: alla ricerca di un nuovo batterista

I Triptykon
hanno annunciato la loro partecipazione a due date live questo agosto, la prima in occasione del Leyendas Del Rock Festival a Villena, il 10 agosto (data che sancirà anche la prima volta della band in Spagna), e la seconda in occasione del Party.San Open Air a Schlotheim, Germania, il 12 agosto.
Oltre a queste conferme, il gruppo guidato da Tom G. Warrior
ha dichiarato che questi saranno anche gli ultimi due concerti a vedere in line up il batterista Norman Lonhard
, che decide di lasciare i Triptykon
per dedicarsi alla sperimentazione di altri territori musicali. La decisione è presa con rispetto da parte del gruppo, che gli augura il meglio e che dichiara di essere ufficialmente alla ricerca di un nuovo batterista, prima di iniziare i lavori per il terzo album e programmare eventuali altre date live.
I Triptykon
si dichiarano aperti a qualsiasi candidato a prescindere da sesso o età, tenendo presente che ovviamente devono essere garantite capacità tecniche, oltre al fatto che possono considerarsi decisive creatività, coraggio artistico ed una personalità professionale e stabile.
Chi voglia candidarsi può farlo scrivendo alla mail triptykonswitzerland@gmx.ch
.
Di seguito il comunicato completo in lingua originale:
"Norman joined Triptykon in December of 2008, thereby completing the freshly formed band. He recorded two acclaimed albums, an EP, and a single with the group, appeared in all of Triptykon's video clips, and performed uncounted concerts around the globe with us.
We are proud of Triptykon's exceedingly stable line-up, not least in light of some of the events that transpired in Triptykon's predecessor, Celtic Frost. It reflects Triptykon's internal spirit of harmony that this first departure of a member of the group occurs in true friendship and deep mutual respect. After eight and a half years of invoking supreme darkness with Triptykon onstage and in the studio, Norman has indicated his desire to explore different musical avenues in the future. It is a wish we fully understand, of course, but also one we bemoan on a personal level.
We all wish Norman the very best for any and all of his future endeavours. He will forever remain one of us.
Triptykon is thus now looking for a new drummer, before continuing work on the group's third album and returning to the world's stages. We are taking the required technical capabilities for granted, and we are completely open with regard to age and female and male applicants. Of decisive importance to us, however, are uniqueness, an unrestricted musical horizon, creativity, artistic courage, a stable and professional personality, and an appearance that reflects the group's music and unique historic background."
If you're interested, apply to: triptykonswitzerland@gmx.ch
[Please note that this e-mail address will only respond to serious inquiries regarding the above mentioned topic.]