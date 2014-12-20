THE UNGUIDED: a novembre il nuovo album ''And The Battle Royale''

|
Gli svedesi The Unguided hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album And The Battle Royale, in uscita il 10 novembre via Napalm Records. A lato è possibile vedere la copertina del disco, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
“Death's Sting”
“The Heartbleed Bug”
“Legendary”
“Dark Metamorphosis”
“A Link To The Past”
“Anchor Stone (Of The World)”
“Manipulate Fear”
“Force Of Nature”
“King's Fall”
“Nighttaker” (Bonus Track)
“Daybreaker” (Bonus Track)
Inoltre nella versione limited ci sarà un live DVD con l'ultimo concerto del cantante Roland Johansson. La setlist del concerto:
“Becoming Death” (Intro)
“Enraged”
“King Of Clubs”
“Blodbad”
“Heartseeker”
“Green Eyed Demon” (Feat. Christoffer Andersson)
“Unguided Entity”
“Betrayer Of The Code” (Feat. John Bengtsson)
“Operation: E.A.E.”
“Eye Of The Thylacine”
“Inherit The Earth”
“The Worst Day” (Revisited)
“Nighttaker”
“Phoenix Down”
“Hate (And Other Triumphs)”