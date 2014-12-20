      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/08/17
KICKIN VALENTINA
Imaginary Creatures

11/08/17
THE LURKING FEAR
Out Of The Voiceless Grave

18/08/17
ULVEDHARR
Total War

18/08/17
THE NECROMANCERS
Servants of the Salem Girl

19/08/17
MY TURN
My Turn

21/08/17
BATTLE RAIDER
Battle Raider

24/08/17
PAGAN ALTAR
The Room of Shadows

25/08/17
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
Villains

25/08/17
CRIMFALL
Amain

25/08/17
THE NEW ROSES
One More for the Road

CONCERTI

12/08/17
GARGANO ROCK FEST
PIAZZA IV NOVEMBRE - SAN NICANDRO GARGANICO (FG)

12/08/17
SPONGSTOCK
GIANNI BAR - SPONGANO (LE)

13/08/17
HIGH ON FIRE
MUSICA W FESTIVAL - CASTELLINA MARITTMA (PI)

17/08/17
CONAN
I-WANT STUDIOS - Sacro Cuore di Romano d'Ezzelino (VI)

17/08/17
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI'S GOBLIN + SPIRITUAL FRONT + SOVIET SOVIET + OTHER
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

17/08/17
TERROR
ROCK TOWN - CORDENONS (PN)

18/08/17
GRAVE + AURA NOIR + DARK LUNACY + OTHER
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

18/08/17
ROCK METAL FEST
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - PULSANO (TA)

19/08/17
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

19/08/17
IMPALED NAZARENE + SLAPSHOT + MARTYRDOD
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)
THE UNGUIDED: a novembre il nuovo album ''And The Battle Royale''
10/08/2017 - 21:18 (30 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/08/2017 - 21:18
THE UNGUIDED: a novembre il nuovo album ''And The Battle Royale''
11/12/2016 - 12:21
THE UNGUIDED: ufficializzato il nuovo cantante
09/12/2016 - 18:29
THE UNGUIDED: ecco il video di 'Nighttaker'
08/04/2016 - 11:10
THE UNGUIDED: disponibile il video di 'Heartseeker'
02/03/2016 - 18:23
THE UNGUIDED: nuovo video disponibile
31/01/2016 - 22:15
THE UNGUIDED: online il nuovo video
18/12/2015 - 20:26
THE UNGUIDED: ecco un nuovo lyric video
03/12/2015 - 21:16
THE UNGUIDED: in uscita a febbraio il nuovo album
23/12/2014 - 19:44
THE UNGUIDED: guarda il nuovo video
20/12/2014 - 16:27
THE UNGUIDED: in arrivo EP
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/08/2017 - 21:13
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE: online un nuovo brano
10/08/2017 - 19:24
ATRIARCH: in streaming il nuovo album
10/08/2017 - 19:10
USNEA: ecco il video di ''Pyrrhic Victory''
10/08/2017 - 18:41
ANTARKTIS: i dettagli dell'album di debutto e un brano
10/08/2017 - 18:38
THE FRIGHT: nuovo disco ad ottobre
10/08/2017 - 18:36
LORD OF THE LOST: online un nuovo lyric video
10/08/2017 - 16:28
NECROVOROUS: a fine settembre il secondo disco
10/08/2017 - 16:17
SEPTICFLESH: disponibile il lyric video del brano 'Enemy of Truth'
10/08/2017 - 15:10
PHANTOM 5: online il nuovo video
10/08/2017 - 14:57
DR. LIVING DEAD!: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     