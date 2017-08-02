SONS OF APOLLO: i dettagli dell'album di debutto e un brano

|
La band Sons Of Apollo (dove militano Mike Portnoy. Derek Sherinian, Jeff Scott Solo, Billy Sheehan e Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal) hanno diffuso i dettagli dell'album di debutto Psychotic Symphony, in pubblicazione il 20 ottobre via InsideOut Music.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. God of the Sun
2. Coming Home
3. Signs of the Time
4. Labyrinth
5. Alive
6. Lost in Oblivion
7. Figaro's Whore
8. Divine Addiction
9. Opus Maximus
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il brano Signs Of The Time.