DAYLIGHT DIES: Dismantling Devotion, Lost to the Living e A Frail Becoming in vinile ad ottobre

Grazie ad un accordo tra le etichette Spinefarm e Candlelight, il 6 ottobre vedranno la luce in formato deluxe doppio vinile gli ultimi tre album dei Daylight Dies, formazione melodic doom/death metal statunitense. Dismantling Devotion, Lost to the Living e A Frail Becoming sono stati originariamente pubblicati (nell'ordine) nel 2006, nel 2008 e nel 2012.
Ecco le parole del batterista Jesse Haff in merito alla nuova uscita:
"We are all thrilled that these three albums, which each have such deep significance to us, will be reborn in a physical form of such quality and dignity. One of the few positive developments of the music industry in the past decade or so has been the resurgence of vinyl, and it has been frustrating that none of our albums were available in the format. Layout and lyrics have always been especially essential to telling the complete story, and so it’s been a pleasure working with Dan and Spinefarm/Candlelight in crafting a reformatted version of the layout in a large beautiful display. We are grateful for this opportunity, and can’t wait for the release of all three albums this Autumn".