ONSLAUGHT: aggiunte altre due date in Italia

Come annunciato precedentemente (la notizia la potete trovare qui
) I thrasher inglesi Onslaught
saranno in tour insieme agli Artilerry
, che suoneranno tutto Terror Squad
.
Oltre alla data al Dagda Live Club di Borgo Priolo (PV) del 6 ottobre, il tour passerà anche per Venezia e Pisa.
September
23 - Helvete Club - Oberhausen, Germany
24 - Hedon Club - Zwolle, Netherlands
25 - De Verlichte Geest - Roeselare, Belgium
26 - Roxy Concerts - Flensburg, Germany
27 - Garage Deluxe - Munich, Germany
28 - Moonlight Music Hall - Diest, Belgium
29 - Fuizenfest - Riel, Netherlands (Onslaught only)
30 - Kiehool Burgum - Burgum, Netherlands
October
2 - Schwarzer Adler - Tannheim-Egelsee, Germany (plus Running Death)
3 - Escape Metalcorner - Vienna, Austria
5 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland6 - Dagda Live Club - Pavia, Italy7 - Revolver Music Hall - Venice, Italy8 - Borderline - Pisa, Italy
11 - SMAC de La Gespe - Tarbes, France
13 - Urban Concept - Vitoria, Spain (plus Holycide)