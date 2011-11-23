SAVAGE MESSIAH: i dettagli del nuovo album e un video

|
La formazione thrash metal Savage Messiah ha pubblicato i dettagli del loro nuovo album HAnds Of Fate, in uscita il 27 ottobre via Century Media Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Hands Of Fate (04:42)
02. Wing And A Prayer (03:31)
03. Blood Red Road (04:30)
04. Lay Down Your Arms (04:42)
05. Solar Corona (04:26)
06. Eat Your Heart Out (04:19)
07. Fearless (04:59)
08. The Last Confession (05:15)
09. The Crucible (04:35)
10. Out Of Time (04:54)
Inoltre la band ha diffuso il video del brano Hands Of Fate.