NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST: ecco il bill completo della terza edizione

L'organizzazione del Netherlands Deathfest ha da poco ufficializzato gli ultimi nomi confermati per la terza edizione del festival, che vanno quindi a completare il bill.
Saranno, infatti, protagonisti gli Emperor come headliners ed insieme a loro sono stati aggiunti anche:
Profanatica
Looking for an Answer
Hierophant
Leng Tch'e
Merrimack
Rectal Smegma
Rites of Thy Degringolade
Auroch
Skullhog
Vi ricordiamo che l'evento si terrà dal 2 al 4 marzo al Tilburg, Olanda, e di seguito vi riepiloghiamo tutte le band coinvolte:
1349
The Afternoon Gentlemen
Agents of Abhorrence
Altarage
Angel Witch
At the Gates
Aura Noir
Auroch
Blood
Broken Hope
Carcass
Cauldron Black Ram
Darkspace
Devourment
Dragged into Sunlight
Emperor
Esoteric
Evoken
Goblin (Claudio Simonetti's)
Grave
Guttural Secrete
Hacavitz
Hellbomb
Hierophant
Internal Bleeding
Jig-Ai
Kjeld
Leng Tch'e
Looking for an Answer
Meat Spreader
Merrimack
Mortuary Drape
Mournful Congregation
Nunslaughter
The Ominous Circle
Profanatica
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Rectal Smegma
Rites of Thy Degringolade
Root
Rotten Sound
Sacrificial Slaughter
Sadistic Intent
Shape of Despair
Skinless
Skullhog
Suffocation
Urn
Vallenfyre
Victims
Witchery
Yacøpsæ