THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD: pubblicato un nuovo brano ed i dettagli del disco

|
I Through The Eyes Of The Dead hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Disomus, che verrà pubblicato il prossimo 13 ottobre via Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music.
Alla vostra sinistra potrete, infatti, vedere l'artwork ad opera di Paul Romano (con cui la band aveva già in precedenza collaborato), mentre qui di seguito potrete vedere la tracklist ed ascoltare il primo brano estratto, Hate The Living.
Hate The Living
Obitual
Haruspex
Of Mortals, We Once Were
The Binding Nightmare Hex
Vortices In The Stygian Maelstrom
Ignis
Teras
Till Solace, She'll Haunt
Dismal