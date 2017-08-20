CRYPTIC FOG: ad ottobre il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

|
La formazione death metal statunitense Cryptic Fog pubblicherà il 27 ottobre sotto Blood Harvest Records il disco di debutto intitolato Staring Through the Veil, che sarà disponibile in formato CD, LP e cassetta.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il brano Cleansed by the Black Flame of Absolution, mentre di lato è possibile vedere la copertina:
1. The Grand Berator Walks Amongst the Hall of Misery
2. Cast Into the Ghastly Pits of Execration
3. Cursed Oil Upon the Abhorrent Idols of Man
4. Eternal Internment of the Prolific Paradigm; Staring Through the Veil of Aberration
5. Cleansed by the Black Flame of Absolution