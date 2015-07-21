PERIHELION: terzo album a novembre

|
La formazione post-metal dei Perihelion annuncia l'uscita del nuovo album, che sarà il terzo della carriera: il disco, dal titolo Örvény (maelstrom, tradotto dall'ungherese), sarà pubblicato infatti il 10 novembre dall'etichetta Apathia Records. Ecco come la band descrive il lavoro da studio:
"(...) A single journey with its seven songs seamlessly woven into each other and its lyrics revolving around dreamlike passages towards the subconscious".
Di lato è possibile visualizzare l'artwork dell'album, realizzato ancora una volta da Costin Chioreanu (Enslaved, Arch Enemy, Leprous, Mayhem e altri).