AMPLIFIED MEMORY: ad ottobre il secondo album

Gli Amplified Memory, gruppo melodic death metal tedesco, annunciano che il 20 ottobre uscirà per la Sliptrick Records (in formato fisico e digitale) il secondo album della carriera, dal titolo Vas Hermeticum. Di seguito una descrizione del disco fornita dalla band di Monaco:
"The psyche of a person can metaphorically be understood as a hermetically sealed alchemic glass vessel – a ‘vas hermeticum’ – in which the condensation processes resemble the human ability to intellectualize (sublimate) and then realize (concretize) psychic content, therefore to reflect on it. Alchemists called this procedure inside this symbolic cosmic uterus ‘solve et coagula’. Amplified Memory’s highly conceptual album Vas Hermeticum deals with the philosophical nature of dream and reality. On nine energetic, emotional, captivating songs and a hypnotically beautiful intro track they explore the world of hallucinations, near-death experiences and oneiric states as well as the questions for self-perception and the separation of those realms from what we call reality".
Il disco seguirà di quattro anni The Ever Spinning Wheel. Di lato è possibile visualizzare la copertina di Vas Hermeticum, mentre di seguito è riportato un teaser dell'album.