THE DARK ELEMENT: nuovo brano in streaming

The Dark Element, è il nuovo singolo, ed omonima titletrack, dell'album di debutto dei The Dark Element, band formata da Anette Olzon (ex-Nightwish) e Jani Liimatainen (ex-Sonata Arctica). L'uscita dell'album è prevista per il 10 novembre tramite la Frontiers Music Srl Di seguito trovate anche la tracklist del disco.
Tracklist:
01. The Dark Element
02. My Sweet Mystery
03. Last Good Day
04. Here's to You
05. Someone You Used to Know
06. Dead to Me
07. Halo
8. I Cannot Raise the Dead
09. The Ghost and the Reaper
10. Heaven of Your Heart
11. Only One Who Knows Me