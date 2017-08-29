      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Dark Element - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/09/17
DARK AVENGER
The Beloved Bones: Hell

01/09/17
SATOR
Ordeal

01/09/17
PARADISE LOST
Medusa

01/09/17
FROM NORTH
From North

01/09/17
EPICA
The Solace System

01/09/17
RESCUE RANGERS
Join Hate

01/09/17
MAGENTA HARVEST
...And Then Came The Dust

04/09/17
TALES OF GAIA
Hypernova

08/09/17
ARGUS
From Fields Of Fire

08/09/17
ACE FREHLEY
Anomaly Deluxe

CONCERTI

01/09/17
METAL INPALA (day 1)
PALAFERROLI - SAN BONIFACIO (VR)

01/09/17
COLLEMETAL
CENTRO CIVICO "LA PORTA DEL PARCO" - COLLEBEATO (BS)

02/09/17
HAMMER OF THE GODS FESTIVAL
ELYON CLUB - ROZZANO (MI)

02/09/17
METAL INPALA (day 2)
PALAFERROLI - SAN BONIFACIO (VR)

04/09/17
RICHIE KOTZEN + THE KONINCKS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

08/09/17
DANKO JONES + GUEST TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/09/17
DRIPPING ROOF + DEEP AS OCEAN
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

09/09/17
DEAD BY APRIL + SIAMESE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/09/17
TOXIK
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI
THE DARK ELEMENT: nuovo brano in streaming
29/08/2017 - 15:10 (30 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/08/2017 - 15:10
THE DARK ELEMENT: nuovo brano in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/08/2017 - 15:33
BABYLON A.D: guarda il video di ''Crash and burn''
29/08/2017 - 15:16
KADAVAR (GER): guarda un nuovo video
29/08/2017 - 15:01
POWER QUEST: disponibile il lyric video di ''Kings and glory''
29/08/2017 - 14:54
AMARANTHE: guarda il video di ''Maximize''
29/08/2017 - 13:07
METALLIZED: disponibili le playlist di Spotify di questa settimana
29/08/2017 - 12:13
TYROL BLAST FEST: il 9 settembre a Bolzano, ecco il programma
29/08/2017 - 11:57
AMPLIFIED MEMORY: ad ottobre il secondo album
29/08/2017 - 11:48
SATOR: ascolta l'album 'Ordeal'
29/08/2017 - 11:37
TALES OF GAIA: tutto 'Hypernova' ascoltabile in streaming
29/08/2017 - 11:25
ROCK IN PARK: in arrivo la nona edizione, ecco il programma
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     