WITCHERY: i dettagli del nuovo album ed un brano

|
La formazione thrash metal Witchery ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album I Am Legion, che sarà pubblicato il 10 novembre via Century Media Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Legion (01:13)
02. True North (04:08)
03. Welcome, Night (03:55)
04. Of Blackened Wing (04:17)
05. Dry Bones (03:59)
06. Amun-Ra (03:29)
07. Seraphic Terror (03:34)
08. A Faustian Deal (03:41)
09. An Unexpected Guest (04:05)
10. Great Northern Plague (01:49)
11. The Alchemist (05:34)
12. Ragnarök (03:48)
13. Apex Ghoul (04:02)
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il video del brano True North.