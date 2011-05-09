      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del Dvd
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/09/17
TALES OF GAIA
Hypernova

08/09/17
ALICE COOPER
Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition

08/09/17
FORCE MAJEURE
The Rise of Starlit Fires

08/09/17
ARGUS
From Fields Of Fire

08/09/17
ARCH ENEMY
Will To Power

08/09/17
COMEBACK KID
Outsider

08/09/17
TEMPERANCE
Maschere – A Night At The Theater

08/09/17
ACE FREHLEY
Anomaly Deluxe

08/09/17
ALTER BRIDGE
Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities (live album)

08/09/17
USNEA
Portals Into Futility

CONCERTI

02/09/17
HAMMER OF THE GODS FESTIVAL
ELYON CLUB - ROZZANO (MI)

02/09/17
METAL INPALA (day 2)
PALAFERROLI - SAN BONIFACIO (VR)

04/09/17
RICHIE KOTZEN + THE KONINCKS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

08/09/17
DANKO JONES + GUEST TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/09/17
DRIPPING ROOF + DEEP AS OCEAN
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

09/09/17
DEAD BY APRIL + SIAMESE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/09/17
TOXIK
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

14/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
EXENZIA - PRATO

15/09/17
IXXI + KULT + APOCRYPHAL
BLUE ROSE CLUB - BRESSO (MI)
DELAIN: i dettagli del nuovo live DVD
02/09/2017 - 10:43 (17 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
68
s.v.
75
78
60
ARTICOLI
15/08/2016
Intervista
DELAIN
Una questione di equilibri
08/02/2015
Live Report
SABATON + DELAIN + BATTLE BEAST
Alcatraz, Milano, 03/02/2015
10/05/2012
Live Report
DELAIN + TRILLIUM + ALCYON WAY
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 05/05/2012
13/05/2011
Live Report
DELAIN + SERENITY
Alcatraz, Milano, 09/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/09/2017 - 10:43
DELAIN: i dettagli del nuovo live DVD
03/12/2016 - 00:38
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Obituary e Delain
29/11/2016 - 16:03
SECRET RULE: online il nuovo video con ospiti i Delain
11/11/2016 - 14:04
DELAIN: una data a Roma nel mese di gennaio
18/10/2016 - 18:03
DARK SARAH: ascolta il nuovo pezzo con la cantante dei Delain
20/08/2016 - 01:09
DELAIN: disponibili i samples del nuovo disco
13/08/2016 - 00:20
DELAIN: ascolta un nuovo brano
04/08/2016 - 20:26
DELAIN: disponibile un nuovo lyric video
22/06/2016 - 19:28
DELAIN: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
15/06/2016 - 18:26
DELAIN: completati i lavori per il nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/09/2017 - 11:58
ESCARNIUM: il 14 settembre a Milano
02/09/2017 - 11:50
EVA CAN`T: il 23 settembre a Bologna per presentare il nuovo album
02/09/2017 - 11:42
ALTER BRIDGE: il lyric video di 'Blackbird' dal nuovo live album
02/09/2017 - 10:53
EUROPE: online il primo singolo dal nuovo disco
02/09/2017 - 10:49
FLESHKILLER: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
02/09/2017 - 10:32
UFOMAMMUT: ascolta un altro brano
02/09/2017 - 10:18
DANZIG: ecco il video di 'Last Ride'
02/09/2017 - 10:14
SARKE: ad ottobre il quinto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un lyric video
02/09/2017 - 10:08
NOCTURNAL RITES: guarda il video di 'Repent My Sins'
02/09/2017 - 10:04
THE CONVALESCENCE: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     