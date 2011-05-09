DELAIN: i dettagli del nuovo live DVD

Come annunciato
più di un anno fa, gli olandesi Delain
hanno registrato lo show tenuto lo scorso dicembre al Paradiso di Amsterdam per la realizzazione di un nuovo live DVD, con ospiti Alissa White-Gluz
, Liv Kristine
, Burton C. Bell
ed altri.
Il risultato è A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso
e sarà pubblicato il 27 ottobre in formato doppio CD/DVD e Blu-Ray.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed i contenuti, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:
Intro (The Monarch)
Hands Of Gold (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
Suckerpunch
The Glory And The Scum
Get The Devil Out Of Me
Army Of Dolls
The Hurricane
April Rain
Where Is The Blood (featuring Burton C. Bell)
Here Come the Vultures
Fire With Fire
The Tragedy Of The Commons (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
Danse Macabre
Sleepwalkers Dream (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, Guus Eikens)
Your Body Is A Battleground (featuring Marco Hietala - video)
Stay Forever
See Me In Shadow (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat)
The Gathering
Pristine (featuring George Oosthoek)
Mother Machine
Sing To Me (featuring Marco Hietala - video)
Don't Let Go
We Are The Others
DVD/Blu-Ray Bonus Content:
We Are the Others - A Decade of Delain documentary
We Are the Others - live at Masters of Rock 2015
Suckerpunch" official music video