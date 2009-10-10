THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY: 'Stygian' uscirà a novembre

|
L'etichetta Innerstrength Records annuncia l'uscita del nuovo album dei The Modern Age Slavery, gruppo death metal/deathcore italiano: il disco, successore di Requiem for Us All del 2013, si intitolerà Stygian e sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 24 novembre.
Ecco il comunicato della band:
"With this new album we tried to make another step forward in the evolution of our sound: what you'll hear it's a quite obscure atmosphere delivering a sullen and evil experience, yet keeping the heaviness of the death metal matrix that marked our music in the previous albums. The lyrics are all inspired by a common theme, from which the name "Stygian" and the correlated artwork come from, discussing the questionable matter of the human evolution leading men to a slow but inevitable mutation into a being that lost his mind and compassion devoured by greediness and will to power. All the pieces of the puzzle are perfectly pondered to create an album made of passion, of anger, and real emotions. This is the The Modern Age's album!"
Nelle prossime settimane saranno svelati i dettagli di Stygian.