IMMAGINI
La copertina del disco
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/09/17
TEMPERANCE
Maschere – A Night At The Theater

08/09/17
ARGUS
From Fields Of Fire

08/09/17
FORCE MAJEURE
The Rise of Starlit Fires

08/09/17
ARCH ENEMY
Will To Power

08/09/17
ACE FREHLEY
Anomaly Deluxe

08/09/17
COMEBACK KID
Outsider

08/09/17
USNEA
Portals Into Futility

08/09/17
ALICE COOPER
Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition

08/09/17
ALTER BRIDGE
Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities (live album)

08/09/17
GODS OF SILENCE
Neverland

CONCERTI

08/09/17
DANKO JONES + GUEST TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

08/09/17
DRIPPING ROOF + DEEP AS OCEAN
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

09/09/17
DEAD BY APRIL + SIAMESE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/09/17
TOXIK
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

14/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
EXENZIA - PRATO

15/09/17
IXXI + KULT + APOCRYPHAL
BLUE ROSE CLUB - BRESSO (MI)

15/09/17
THEATRES DES VAMPIRES + WAIT HELL IN PAIN + HERETICS DREAM
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

15/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

16/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
GOOD TIGER: i dettagli del nuovo disco ed un brano
06/09/2017 - 19:20

06/09/2017 - 19:20
GOOD TIGER: i dettagli del nuovo disco ed un brano
06/09/2017 - 23:52
POWERMAN 5000: guarda il nuovo video
06/09/2017 - 23:47
NECRODEATH: un brano inedito nel disco di tributo
06/09/2017 - 23:18
ARCH ENEMY: disponibile un altro brano
06/09/2017 - 21:29
ANVIL: tornano a marzo per due date
06/09/2017 - 21:11
ARCHGOAT: suoneranno a Roma a dicembre
06/09/2017 - 19:31
SORCERER: ad ottobre il nuovo album, guarda un nuovo video
06/09/2017 - 19:13
IMPUREZA: disponibile il lyric video di 'Sangre Para Los Dioses'
06/09/2017 - 19:10
IRON MONKEY: guarda un nuovo video
06/09/2017 - 19:07
KEE OF HEARTS: ecco il video di 'Crimson Dawn'
06/09/2017 - 19:07
EXHUMED: guarda un nuovo video
 
