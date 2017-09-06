GOOD TIGER: i dettagli del nuovo disco ed un brano

|
La formazione progressive metal Good Tiger ha diffuso i dettagli del loro secondo album We Will All Be gone, che sarà pubblicato il 9 febbraio 2018 via Metal Blade Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Devil Thinks I'm Sinking
2. Float On
3. Such a Kind Stranger
4. Blueshift
5. Salt of the Earth
6. Grip Shoes
7. Just Shy
8. Nineteen Grams
9. Cherry Lemon
10. I'll Finish This Book Later
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il brano The Devil I'm Sinking.