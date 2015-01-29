SORCERER: ad ottobre il nuovo album, guarda un nuovo video

|
La formazione doom metal svedese Sorcerer ha reso noti i dettagli del loro nuovo album The Crowning of the Fire King, che sarà pubblicato il 20 ottobre via Metal Blade Records.
A lato si può vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sirens
2. Ship of Doom
3. Abandoned by the Gods
4. The Devil's Incubus
5. Nattvaka
6. Crimson Cross
7. The Crowning of the Fire King
8. Unbearable Sorrow
9. Disciples of the Dark (Bonus Track)
10. Bringer of Misery (Bonus Track)
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il video ufficiale di Sirens.