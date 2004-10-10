NECRODEATH: un brano inedito nel disco di tributo

|
In occasione del disco di tributo a loro dedicato che sarà prossimamente pubblicato da Black Tears Label e Cult of Cthulhu, i genovesi Necrodeath sono entrati in studio per registrare un brano inedito che farà parte dell'album come bonus track.
Altri dettagli saranno svelati in seguito, ecco intanto la tracklist con i gruppi partecipanti:
MALIGNANCE - Mater Tenebrarum
DEATH MECHANISM - At the Mountains of Madness
KILLERS LODGE - The Creature
NECROBREATH - Eucharistical Sacrifice
E-FORCE - Master of Morphine
SCHIZO - Enter my Subconscious
HORNHAMMER - The Flag of the Inverted Cross
FOG - Red as Blood
DAMNATION GALLERY - At the Roots of Evil
PATH OF SORROW - Smell of Blood
SEPTEM - Process of Violation
METRALLA - Thanatoid