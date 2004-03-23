CANNIBAL CORPSE: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 3 novembre la Metal Blade Records pubblicherà Red Before Black, il quattordicesimo disco in studio degli storici deathster statunitensi Cannibal Corpse registrato nei Mana Recording Studio assieme ad Erik Rutan.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina del disco:
01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor