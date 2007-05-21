CANDLEMASS: in arrivo la ristampa in triplo CD di 'Nightfall' per il trentennale

Il prossimo 20 ottobre la Peaceville Records
pubblicherà in versione in triplo CD di Nightfall
, il secondo disco della storica formazione doom svedese Candlemass
che giunge quest'anno al trentesimo anniversario.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist completa, la ristampa è pre-ordinabile a questo link
.CD1 – Studio Album
Gothic Stone”
The Well Of Souls
Codex Gigas
At The Gallows End
Samarithan
Marche Funebre
Dark Are The Veils Of Death
Mourners Lament
Bewitched
Black Candles
CD2 – Studio Rough/Alternate Mixes
Dark Are Veils Of Death
At The Gallows End
The Well Of Souls
Mourners Lament
Samarithan
Codex Gigas
Bewitched
CD3 – Rehearsal 1987
Dark Are The Veils Of Death
Codex Gigas
Dark Are The Veils Of Death
The Well Of Souls
Samarithan
Mourners Lament