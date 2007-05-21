      Privacy Policy
 
CANDLEMASS: in arrivo la ristampa in triplo CD di 'Nightfall' per il trentennale
10/09/2017 - 08:44 (100 letture)

klostridiumtetani
Domenica 10 Settembre 2017, 15.56.55
1
Non lo comprerò perché ho il vinile originale e mi basta, ma è un album della madonna! Per chi non ce l'ha ancora sarà sicuramente un ottimo acquisto.
ARTICOLI
21/05/07
Intervista
CANDLEMASS
Parla Leif Edling
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/09/2017 - 08:44
CANDLEMASS: in arrivo la ristampa in triplo CD di 'Nightfall' per il trentennale
01/08/2017 - 12:06
CANDLEMASS: i dettagli della data di Roma
22/05/2017 - 19:29
CANDLEMASS: confermata una data a Roma a settembre
04/01/2017 - 12:33
CANDLEMASS: a marzo live a Brescia per il Doom Over Brixia
22/06/2016 - 12:34
NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST: annunciati Abbath, Candlemass, Malingancy e molti altri
21/04/2016 - 18:41
CANDLEMASS: guarda un nuovo lyric video
28/02/2016 - 10:08
CANDLEMASS: in arrivo una raccolta in triplo CD e doppio DVD
26/02/2016 - 10:40
CANDLEMASS: ecco i dettagli del nuovo EP
26/11/2015 - 15:49
CANDLEMASS: prima anticipazione del nuovo EP
02/10/2015 - 19:41
CANDLEMASS: al lavoro su di un EP per il trentennale della band
