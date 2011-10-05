      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Redemption
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/09/17
PURTENANCE
Paradox of Existence

15/09/17
THREE EYES LEFT
The Cult of Astaroth

15/09/17
KROSSFYRE
Burning Torches

15/09/17
TANKARD
Schwarz-Weiß wie Schnee

15/09/17
NOTHING MORE
The Stories We Tell Ourselves

15/09/17
WEAPONS OF ANEW
The Collision of Love and Hate

15/09/17
LACHESIS
Passato Futuro Eternità

15/09/17
ENSIFERUM
Two Paths

15/09/17
BELPHEGOR
Totenritual

15/09/17
MORPHOSYS
The Saw is Family

CONCERTI

12/09/17
TOXIK --- ANNULLATO!!!---
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

14/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
EXENZIA - PRATO

15/09/17
IXXI + KULT + APOCRYPHAL
BLUE ROSE CLUB - BRESSO (MI)

15/09/17
THEATRES DES VAMPIRES + WAIT HELL IN PAIN + HERETICS DREAM
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

15/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

15/09/17
DREAMSHADE + MURDER VOID + INFERNAL NIGHTMARE
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

16/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

16/09/17
CATTLE DECAPITATION + BROKEN HOPE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GLORYHOLE GUILLOTINE
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

17/09/17
OVERCORE FEST
ARENA CAMPO VOLO - REGGIO EMILIA
REDEMPTION: annunciato il nuovo cantante
11/09/2017 - 19:29 (38 letture)

RECENSIONI
86
72
80
82
90
ARTICOLI
26/12/2011
Intervista
REDEMPTION
Come affrontare la propria mortalità?
10/10/2011
Live Report
REDEMPTION + KINGCROW
Phenomenon, Fontaneto D'Agogna (NO), 05/10/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/09/2017 - 19:29
REDEMPTION: annunciato il nuovo cantante
26/02/2016 - 10:51
REDEMPTION: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
18/02/2016 - 21:06
REDEMPTION: ecco il video di 'The Art Of Loss'
01/02/2016 - 20:18
REDEMPTION: ascolta il brano con Chris Poland, Marty Friedman e Chris Broderick
14/01/2016 - 20:10
REDEMPTION: disponibili i dettagli ed un lyric video del nuovo disco
10/10/2015 - 13:56
REDEMPTION: ecco i primi dettagli di 'The Art of Loss'
23/07/2015 - 17:09
REDEMPTION: firmano per la Metal Blade Records, terminate le registrazioni del nuovo album
19/02/2015 - 10:30
DEMONICAL: tutti i dettagli di 'Black Flesh Redemption'
07/10/2014 - 16:20
REDEMPTION: il chitarrista Bernie Versailles è in coma
18/07/2014 - 21:42
REDEMPTION: in uscita a breve un nuovo live CD/DVD
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/09/2017 - 20:11
DRAGONHAMMER: tornano ad ottobre con 'Obscurity'
11/09/2017 - 20:07
ONYDIA: online il video di 'A New Safe Path'
11/09/2017 - 20:01
CHURCH OF VOID: ascolta il nuovo album in streaming
11/09/2017 - 19:56
DOMINANCE: ecco il video di 'Breathless'
11/09/2017 - 19:47
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: una data in Italia a novembre
11/09/2017 - 19:38
MORTUARY DRAPE: il 2 novembre il DVD del trentesimo anniversario
11/09/2017 - 19:13
MARILYN MANSON: il 6 ottobre uscirà 'Heaven Upside Down', ecco il singolo
11/09/2017 - 18:38
PHANTOM 5: ascolta un nuovo brano
11/09/2017 - 18:34
CRIPPER: online il video di ''Mother''
11/09/2017 - 16:05
STEELHEART: ecco il video di 'Lips Of Rain'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     