REDEMPTION: annunciato il nuovo cantante

|
Gli statunitensi Redemption hanno annunciato l'ingresso in formazione del cantante Tom Englund, già membro degli Evergrey. La nuova lineup debutterà con il prossimo album, Long Night's Journey into Day, in uscita nel 2018. Ecco di seguito il comunicato della band:
"We are delighted to welcome Tom as the voice of Redemption. He has an incredibly powerful, soulful and emotional voice that our music really demands and we are quite confident that people will be blown away by what we have created together".
Il gruppo è stato inoltre confermato come headliner del ProgPower USA 2018.