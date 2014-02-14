THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA: ecco il video di 'Vengeful Flavors'

Collegandosi al sito che trovate qui
è possibile visualizzare in anteprima la clip che i deathster francesi The Walking Dead Orchestra
hanno realizzato per il loro brano dal titolo Vengeful Flavors
.
Ricordiamo che Resurrect
, nuovo album del gruppo, uscirà il 13 ottobre per la Unique Leader Records
.
Tracklist:Calvaire
Resurrect The Scourge
Through The Realm Of Chaos
Vengeful Flavors
Dogmes Anxiogenes
Area Of Desolation
Demoligarchie
Siamese Traitors
Apostate
Necrosphere
Spread The Chaos And Terror
Desecrate