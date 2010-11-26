AMORPHIS: rinnovano il contratto con la Nuclear Blast per il nuovo album

|
I finlandesi Amorphis annunciano di aver rinnovato il contratto discografico con la Nuclear Blast per la pubblicazione del nuovo album in tutto il mondo, ad eccezione dell'Asia sud-orientale, di cui si occuperà la Ward Records. L'uscita del lavoro è prevista per il prossimo anno. Ecco di seguito le parole di Esa Holopainen in merito:
"It's really nice to be working with the professional and familiar staff of Nuclear Blast Records and Ward Records. Amorphis has done a lot of touring for the past two years around the globe and now it's time to head back to the studio. This means that the new album will be released next year! It has also been a really nice experience for all of us to play with Olli-Pekka again and for that reason we're glad to have him participating in the making of the new record".