      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Amorphis
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/17
UNREAL TERROR
The New Chapter

15/09/17
TANKARD
Schwarz-Weiß wie Schnee

15/09/17
KROSSFYRE
Burning Torches

15/09/17
THREE EYES LEFT
The Cult of Astaroth

15/09/17
WAYWARD SONS
Ghost of Yet to Come

15/09/17
BELPHEGOR
Totenritual

15/09/17
NOTHING MORE
The Stories We Tell Ourselves

15/09/17
LACHESIS
Passato Futuro Eternità

15/09/17
MORPHOSYS
The Saw is Family

15/09/17
WEAPONS OF ANEW
The Collision of Love and Hate

CONCERTI

14/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
EXENZIA - PRATO

15/09/17
IXXI + KULT + APOCRYPHAL
BLUE ROSE CLUB - BRESSO (MI)

15/09/17
THEATRES DES VAMPIRES + WAIT HELL IN PAIN + HERETICS DREAM
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

15/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

15/09/17
DREAMSHADE + MURDER VOID + INFERNAL NIGHTMARE
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

16/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

16/09/17
CATTLE DECAPITATION + BROKEN HOPE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GLORYHOLE GUILLOTINE
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

17/09/17
OVERCORE FEST
ARENA CAMPO VOLO - REGGIO EMILIA

23/09/17
THE ROLLING STONES
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

23/09/17
IN.SI.DIA + GUEST TBA
ANFITEATRO COMUNALE - MORES (SS)
AMORPHIS: rinnovano il contratto con la Nuclear Blast per il nuovo album
14/09/2017 - 10:23 (103 letture)

Macca
Giovedì 14 Settembre 2017, 14.54.54
1
Speriamo che sia una figata come l'ultimo.
RECENSIONI
83
82
70
75
80
88
s.v.
70
79
85
95
83
77
ARTICOLI
16/04/2016
Live Report
AMORPHIS
Fabrique, Milano (MI), 11/04/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
22/04/2013
Intervista
AMORPHIS
Gli aedi del "lirismo finnico"
11/12/2011
Intervista
AMORPHIS
L’inizio dei tempi è lontano
20/11/2011
Live Report
AMORPHIS + LEPROUS + NAHEMAH
Alcatraz, Milano, 16/11/2011
04/12/2010
Live Report
AMORPHIS + ORPHANED LAND + GHOST BRIGADE
Estragon, Bologna, 26/11/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/09/2017 - 10:23
AMORPHIS: rinnovano il contratto con la Nuclear Blast per il nuovo album
27/04/2017 - 18:37
AMORPHIS: il bassista lascia la band
23/03/2017 - 17:54
AMORPHIS: disponibile il live video di ''Bad Blood''
22/02/2017 - 20:02
HALLATAR: il nuovo gruppo con membri di Amorphis, Swallow the Sun e HIM
13/02/2017 - 15:37
AMORPHIS: ascolta ''Her Alone'' con Anneke van Giersbergen
11/12/2016 - 10:38
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati gli Amorphis e i Fit For An Autopsy
08/08/2016 - 11:39
AMORPHIS: a novembre il tour per l'anniversario di 'Eclipse'
04/02/2016 - 21:21
TEXTURES: di spalla agli Amorphis nel prossimo tour europeo
11/12/2015 - 18:28
AMORPHIS: ecco i dettagli delle date italiane
10/12/2015 - 16:43
AMORPHIS: annunciate tre date in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/09/2017 - 14:57
THREAT SIGNAL: i dettagli del nuovo album ed un brano
14/09/2017 - 11:47
XANDRIA: la cantante Dianne Van Giersbergen lascia il gruppo
14/09/2017 - 11:34
DOBERMANN: online il nuovo videoclip
14/09/2017 - 11:28
MARTYRDOD: firmano per la Century Media Records, album nel 2018
14/09/2017 - 11:23
TETHRA: online il video di 'Like Crows for the Earth'
14/09/2017 - 11:14
HAREM SCAREM: due date in Italia ad ottobre
14/09/2017 - 11:00
RAIN: ecco le prossime date italiane
14/09/2017 - 10:52
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY: ecco la copertina di 'Stygian'
14/09/2017 - 10:39
CRYPTEX: ecco il video di 'Closer'
14/09/2017 - 10:34
W.E.B.: disponibile un nuovo brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     