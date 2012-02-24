CRYPTEX: ecco il video di 'Closer'

|
A distanza di due anni dalla pubblicazione dell'ultimo album, Madeleine Effect, il gruppo progressive rock dei Cryptex svela ora il nuovo brano, dal titolo Closer, e lo rende disponibile insieme al video che trovate in basso.
Ecco le parole del cantante Simon Moskon:
"What’s special about this song and basically a novelty is the fact that André and I composed, arranged and texted it together. This collaboration works so very well because we perfectly complement one another when it comes to dealing of personal matters. Closer is an unambiguous and hard statement providing deep insights and giving an idea of what is currently about to develop here".
I Cryptex pubblicheranno sotto forma di EP nella sua interezza il Rain Shelter Studio Session, che comprenderà Closer e altri brani lì registrati. L'uscita è prevista per l'8 ottobre, data in cui il gruppo partirà per l'Anthems Of Glory tour in Germania.