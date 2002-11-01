RAM: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 3 novembre la Metal Blade Records pubblicherà Rod, il nuovo disco della formazione heavy metal svedese Ram che sarà disponibile in formato CD standard, digipack, vinile nero e colorato e boxset, contenente anche il 7" pollici Monuments Of Masters, con cover di Venom ed Exciter.
Ecco la tracklist ed il lyric video del brano Gulag, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
Declaration Of Independence
On Wings Of No Return
Gulag
A Throne At Midnight
Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 1: Anno Infinitus
Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 2: Ignitor
Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 3: The Cease to Be
Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 4: Voices of Death
Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 5: Incinerating Storms
Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 6: Ashes