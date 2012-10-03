ENSLAVED: ecco le prime band di supporto del tour europeo

Come vi avevamo già annunciato qui
, gli Enslaved
faranno partire prossimamente il tour di supporto al nuovo album E
, in uscita il 13 ottobre per la Nuclear Blast
. Tra le tappe comunicate ne è presente anche una in Italia, quella del 30 novembre al Circolo Colony
di Brescia.
Sono ora stati svelati alcuni dei gruppi che supporteranno la band durante la tournée: saranno infatti presenti ad una parte delle date i tedeschi Imperium Dekadenz
, i blackster Heretoir
, gli atmosferici Darkher
, i Lost In Kiev
e molti altri, che saranno annunciati prossimamente.10.11. D Hamburg - Logo (w/ IMPERIUM DEKADENZ & HERETOIR)
11.11. D Berlin - Nuke (w/ IMPERIUM DEKADENZ & HERETOIR)
12.11. D Cologne - Underground (w/ IMPERIUM DEKADENZ & HERETOIR)
13.11. NL Utrecht - Tivoli de Helling
15.11 UK Manchester - o2 Ritz (supporting OPETH)
16.11 UK Glasgow - Barrowlands (supporting OPETH)
17.11. UK Belfast - The Limelight 1 (supporting OPETH)
18.11. IRL Dublin - The Academy (supporting OPETH) *sold out*
19.11. UK Nottingham - Rock City (supporting OPETH)
21.11 UK Bristol - o2 Academy (supporting OPETH)
22.11 UK Birmingham - o2 Institute (supporting OPETH)
24.11. UK London - Islington Assembly Hall (w/ DARKHER & SVALBARD)
25.11. F Paris - Trabendo (w/ LOST IN KIEV, WOLVE)
26.11. B Vosselaar - Biebob
28.11. F Rezé - Barakason (w/ LOST IN KIEV, WOLVE)
29.11. F Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne (w/ LOST IN KIEV, WOLVE)30.11. I Brescia - Circolo Colony01.12. CH Pratteln - Z7
02.12. D Frankfurt - Das Bett (w/ ZATOKREV)
03.12. CZ Prague - Chelmnice (w/ ZATOKREV)
16.12. RU Moscow - Volta
17.12. RU St. Petersburg - Club Zal