Enslaved - la locandina del tour
18/09/17
CANKER
Earthquake

22/09/17
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
Thrice Woven

22/09/17
NIBIRU (ITA)
Qaal Babalon

22/09/17
PROCESS OF GUILT
Black Earth

22/09/17
SONS OF TEXAS
Forged By Fortitude

22/09/17
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION
BCCIV

22/09/17
REPUBLICA
Brutal & Beautiful

22/09/17
URARV
Aurum

22/09/17
SORROWS PATH
Touching Infinity

22/09/17
SATYRICON
Deep Calleth upon Deep

16/09/17
IMMOLATION + MELECHESH + AZARATH
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

16/09/17
CATTLE DECAPITATION + BROKEN HOPE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GLORYHOLE GUILLOTINE
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

17/09/17
OVERCORE FEST
ARENA CAMPO VOLO - REGGIO EMILIA

22/09/17
ELUVEITIE + FUROR GALLICO
STUDIO FOCE - LUGANO (SVIZZERA)

23/09/17
THE ROLLING STONES
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

23/09/17
IN.SI.DIA + GUEST TBA
ANFITEATRO COMUNALE - MORES (SS)

24/09/17
PAPA ROACH + FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/09/17
EVERGREY + NEED + SUBLIMINAL FEAR
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

24/09/17
ALAZKA + IMMINENCE + ACROSS THE ATLANTIC
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

29/09/17
ARCHGOAT + BOLZER + SVARTIDAUDI
ARCI TITTY TWISTER - PARMA
ENSLAVED: ecco le prime band di supporto del tour europeo
16/09/2017 - 11:44 (13 letture)

01/11/2016
Live Report
ENSLAVED + NE OBLIVISCARIS + OCEANS OF SLUMBER
Traffic Live Club, Roma, 27/10/2016
03/10/2012
Intervista
ENSLAVED
Spirito prog
 
